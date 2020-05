EMBED >More News Videos The Houston Museum of Natural Science is back open, but with some new safety rules in place.

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- The cure to cabin fever may soon be found at the Houston Zoo.The Houston Zoo said official reopening plans will be released later this week.Under Gov. Greg Abbott's phase two of statewide reopenings, zoos and aquariums are allowed to open this Friday at a 25 percent capacity."Our team is working quickly to put the final touches on our reopening strategies and taking the time to thoroughly train staff on new safety protocols," said zoo officials in an Instagram post.