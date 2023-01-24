Inclement weather conditions forces Houston Zoo to close early on Jan. 24

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo will close early Tuesday "due to inclement weather conditions," the park announced.

The park said it will close at 1 p.m. and all non-member ticket holders may reschedule their visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org.

"All animals are healthy and doing well, and our team continues to provide them with dedicated, professional care every day," the zoo said in a statement.

