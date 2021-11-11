gas leak

Houston Zoo reopens hours after gas leak prompts temporary closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo has reopened just hours after a gas leak caused it to temporarily close Thursday morning.

The leak occurred outdoors, away from the animals, according to zoo officials. Guests were safely evacuated before 10 a.m.

In a 1 p.m. update, zoo officials said the gas leak had been stopped and the zoo had reopened. The last entry to the zoo is at 3 p.m., as the zoo will close at 4 p.m. and will reopen at 5:30 p.m. for the TXU Energy zoo lights.

Due to the incident, guests who had tickets to the zoo Thursday may use them another day, according to zoo officials.
