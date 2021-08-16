houston zoo

Green Oropendola Chicks Hatched at the Houston Zoo

Tiny Green Oropendola Chicks Hatched at the Houston zoo. (Photo courtesy of the Houston zoo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston zoo has cute new additions: tiny green Oropendola Chicks.

The chicks were born at the Houston Zoo on Aug 12, marking the first time in the Houston Zoo's nearly 100-year history.

Guests can visit the adult green oropendolas inside the Savanna Aviary, part of the Zoo's newest exhibit, South America's Pantanal. The Oropendola chicks will remain under the care of their keepers behind the scenes until they are large enough to join the flock.

By visiting the Houston Zoo, guests are contributing to wildlife-saving efforts ensuring that animals, like the green oropendolas, are protected. A portion of each Zoo admission and membership goes toward supporting work in Brazil that is conserving hundreds of square miles from fire, protecting wild oropendolas and their habitat.
