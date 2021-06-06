Wrong-way driver caught on camera on I-45 near downtown Houston

SEE ALSO: Driving instructor breaks down tips to avoid wrong-way crashes
Video captured by Eyewitness News viewer Jim Carroll showed the moment he noticed another vehicle coming directly toward him as he was traveling southbound on I-45 near downtown.
Carroll said he noticed the wrong-way driver around 3:15 a.m.
"Here comes a truck coming at me, going northbound in a southbound lane," Carroll said in the video. "Another drunk."
SEE ALSO: Suspected drunk driver arrested after going wrong way in I-10 HOV lane
It has not been confirmed what happened to that wrong-way driver or if they were under the influence at the time.
Experts advise drivers to stay toward the right, especially late at night, as wrong way drivers are most likely to be in the left lane.
Carroll told ABC13 that this is not the first time he's caught a wrong-way driver on a Houston freeway.
SEE ALSO: Innocent woman killed, 4 injured in wrong-way, 'highly intoxicated' crash on Westpark Tollway
Back in 2018, his dashcam captured 28-year-old Nicole Bertoldi crash as she was driving the wrong way. Bertoldi struck one car head-on, and clipped another on I-45 southbound at West Dallas.
Her trial is set to begin Sept. 22 of this year.