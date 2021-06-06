wrong way

Wrong-way driver caught on camera on I-45 near downtown Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Possible drunk driver going the wrong way caught on camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers on Houston freeways are advised to stay aware of their surroundings at all times, especially late at night when conditions can often become dangerous.

SEE ALSO: Driving instructor breaks down tips to avoid wrong-way crashes

Video captured by Eyewitness News viewer Jim Carroll showed the moment he noticed another vehicle coming directly toward him as he was traveling southbound on I-45 near downtown.

Carroll said he noticed the wrong-way driver around 3:15 a.m.

"Here comes a truck coming at me, going northbound in a southbound lane," Carroll said in the video. "Another drunk."

SEE ALSO: Suspected drunk driver arrested after going wrong way in I-10 HOV lane

It has not been confirmed what happened to that wrong-way driver or if they were under the influence at the time.

Experts advise drivers to stay toward the right, especially late at night, as wrong way drivers are most likely to be in the left lane.

Carroll told ABC13 that this is not the first time he's caught a wrong-way driver on a Houston freeway.

SEE ALSO: Innocent woman killed, 4 injured in wrong-way, 'highly intoxicated' crash on Westpark Tollway

Back in 2018, his dashcam captured 28-year-old Nicole Bertoldi crash as she was driving the wrong way. Bertoldi struck one car head-on, and clipped another on I-45 southbound at West Dallas.

EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam video shows moments before wrong-way driver slams into vehicles on I-45



Her trial is set to begin Sept. 22 of this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondistracted drivinghoustonwrong waydriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WRONG WAY
Girl survives dad's fatal wrong-way crash, deputies say
1 killed in wrong-way crash involving 3 vehicles on Highway 249
DWI driver said he didn't know he was being chased, HPD says
Deputy hit head-on by wrong-way driver in N. Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News