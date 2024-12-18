Houston writer and director premieres short film 'Mildred 4 a Million' inspired by her grandmother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston premiere of a short film titled Mildred 4 a Million is coming up. It was written and directed by Houston native and High School for the Performing and Visual Arts alum Kim Peeler Callaway.

Callaway joined Eyewitness News live to talk about the short.

The film is about generational gaps, stereotypes, technology, and relationships.

Marla Gibbs' character was inspired by Callaway's own grandmother, who is in her mid-90s.

In the movie, Gibbs' character, Mildred, is having a hard time connecting with her young granddaughter. She comes up with a plan to get her attention with attempts to go viral on social media. Hilarity ensues.

Callaway said she wanted to have a Houston premiere so that her grandmother could attend.

Mildred 4 a Million is showing at the Memorial City Cinemark on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available online.

