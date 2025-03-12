9th annual Houston Latino Film Festival kicks off with plenty of opportunity to aspiring filmmakers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 9th annual Houston Latino Film Festival kicks off Wednesday and is showcasing at least 70 films from around the world. The five-day event is an opportunity to show Latinos are great storytellers, filmmakers, and artists.

There's also so much opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to get their start in the industry, and ABC13 spoke with Pedro Rivas, the events program director, on our 24/7 live stream about Wednesday's kick-off.

Rivas discussed the importance of representation in inspiring Latinos to enter the industry and start creating.

"Seeing stories that are relatable, you know, to us, and just to see us on screen -- it's a big thing for us," Rivas said.

He also explained how this year's festival is expected to be even bigger since they're really focusing on the musical aspect and plan to have performances during the entire festival.

The Houston Latino Film Festival also comes on the heels of the kick-off for South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin.

Rivas says it's perfect timing since they can collaborate by showing all the work artists have to offer.

"The film festivals can work together to our advantage. So, for example, the world premiere of 'American Sons,' the director from San Antonio did his world premiere at SXSW. He's just doing it now. He's already screened it twice, and he will do it for the third time with us here on Friday," Rivas said.

Rivas added that aspiring filmmakers could also network with international filmmakers through a number of panels, question-and-answer sessions following film screenings, and workshops that will be held throughout the next few days.

For more information and a full list of the more than 70 films that will be shown, you can visit their website here.

