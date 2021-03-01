LIVE: Where does Houston stand 2 weeks after winter storm?

Today, thousands of Houstonians were provided essential items that will continue to assist many recovering from the winter storm.



I would like to thank the many volunteers, @nacchelp, @apa1906NETwork brothers, labor, business, government workers, and local faith leaders. pic.twitter.com/YOX8JbC7wd — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 1, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the city leaders continue the fight to keep COVID-19 under control while trying to recover from a historic winter storm, Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to release a one-year report called "Resilient Houston" on the city's progress against disasters.Turner is slated to discuss details of the report on Monday at 3 p.m. Resilient Houston is an initiative created to help the city properly prepare for future disasters, like hurricanes and extreme heat waves.The initiative launched in February 2020.The mayor has been adamant about getting as many Houstonians vaccinated as more doses become available.Meanwhile, last week, Turner announced details of a, the latest Houston and Harris County joint disaster recovery assistance program.The fund will help with plumbing, home repair, temporary housing and more. They will administer the fund, as well as identify community organizations and nonprofits to deploy the aid.On Monday, a senior World Health Organization official said it was "premature" and "unrealistic" to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year, but that the recent arrival of effective vaccines could at least help dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death.A complete list and updates of the various disaster programs can be found on the