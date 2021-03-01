LIVE: Where does Houston stand 2 weeks after winter storm?

Turner is slated to discuss details of the report on Monday at 3 p.m. Resilient Houston is an initiative created to help the city properly prepare for future disasters, like hurricanes and extreme heat waves.
The initiative launched in February 2020.
The mayor has been adamant about getting as many Houstonians vaccinated as more doses become available.
Meanwhile, last week, Turner announced details of a new Winter Storm Relief Fund, the latest Houston and Harris County joint disaster recovery assistance program.
The fund will help with plumbing, home repair, temporary housing and more. They will administer the fund, as well as identify community organizations and nonprofits to deploy the aid.
On Monday, a senior World Health Organization official said it was "premature" and "unrealistic" to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year, but that the recent arrival of effective vaccines could at least help dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death.
A complete list and updates of the various disaster programs can be found on the city of Houston recovery page.
