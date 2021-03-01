disaster relief

LIVE: Where does Houston stand 2 weeks after winter storm?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the city leaders continue the fight to keep COVID-19 under control while trying to recover from a historic winter storm, Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to release a one-year report called "Resilient Houston" on the city's progress against disasters.

Turner is slated to discuss details of the report on Monday at 3 p.m. Resilient Houston is an initiative created to help the city properly prepare for future disasters, like hurricanes and extreme heat waves.

The initiative launched in February 2020.

Watch the announcement live in the video player above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

The mayor has been adamant about getting as many Houstonians vaccinated as more doses become available.



Meanwhile, last week, Turner announced details of a new Winter Storm Relief Fund, the latest Houston and Harris County joint disaster recovery assistance program.

The fund will help with plumbing, home repair, temporary housing and more. They will administer the fund, as well as identify community organizations and nonprofits to deploy the aid.


On Monday, a senior World Health Organization official said it was "premature" and "unrealistic" to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year, but that the recent arrival of effective vaccines could at least help dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death.

A complete list and updates of the various disaster programs can be found on the city of Houston recovery page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonsylvester turnerwinter stormsocietydisaster reliefwinterdisastercoronavirus pandemicpandemicwinter weathercovid 19 pandemichouston politicsstorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISASTER RELIEF
Rent relief is still available through these programs
How to help your kids handle anxiety from winter storm
Mayor Turner, organizations provide 3K with food and water
Evictions continue for renters unaware of relief programs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Source: me' JJ Watt controls narrative after leaving Texans
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Several HISD campuses on virtual learning due to storm damage
Beyoncé grants Houston Black-owned small business $10K
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Cooler air and rain chances for Monday afternoon
Rent relief is still available through these programs
Show More
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Prairie View leader wants school on level similar to Ivy League
Emails show UT alumni threatened pulling donations over 'The Eyes'
How to help your kids handle anxiety from winter storm
Comicpalooza announces in-person 2021 conference this May
More TOP STORIES News