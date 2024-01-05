High water and power outages cause headaches for some residents in Galveston Co.

Heads up! Galveston's Ferry Road, heading toward the Bolivar Peninsula ferry, is blocked by high water. Meanwhile, some CenterPoint Energy customers are reporting power outages.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some residents across the Houston area are still feeling the effects after strong storms blew through on Friday morning.

Rain pounded much of southeast Texas, causing low visibility for drivers on their morning commute.

Even though the heavy band of rain has moved out, residents in areas such as Galveston County are still feeling the effects.

ABC13 spotted high water along Harborside Drive near 17th Street, causing at least two cars to stall in the roadway.

Ferry Road at Harborside Drive and Dolphin Avenue -- which takes drivers to the Bolivar Peninsula ferry -- was closed due to street flooding. Houston Transtar cameras showed the flooded roadway.

According to Houston Transtar, I-45 southbound at the Galveston Causeway Bridge was also closed due to high water. It was first reported just before 8 a.m.

ABC13 also heard reports of lightning striking transformers in the Galveston County area, causing localized power outages.

According to the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker, there were 8,846 Houston-area customers without power as of 8:45 a.m. About 1,800 of those residents were in Galveston County.

