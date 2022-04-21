drought

Texas drought likely to worsen in May

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drought is building across Texas, and it is likely to worsen in May.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says the weather pattern next month will favor warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions across much of the state.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the drought across Texas is the most extensive for April in about 10 years, similar to 2013 but not as severe as 2011.

Southeast Texas in particular is faring better now than in 2011 when most counties were in severe, extreme, or exceptional drought. Now most of our local counties are considered to be abnormally dry or in moderate drought, but severe drought conditions have developed south of I-10, especially in our coastal counties.

May is typically one of our wettest months of the year, but if this May is drier than normal, drought conditions will worsen and almost guarantee a hotter, drier, and drought-filled summer ahead.
