Houston's rate of violent crime is still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic despite a decline in numbers, data shows.

Houston's murder rate still higher than before COVID-19 despite decline in numbers, data shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As community members get together with officers for National Night Out, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city's fight against violent crime is working, but data shows rates are still higher than pre-pandemic figures.

The buzz from the clippers isn't the only thing Penny Goodwill hears while she cuts hair.

"Back over the time in years, it was great, but throughout the years, things have gotten worse," Goodwill explained.

Goodwill says what's declined aren't her barber skills, but the Sunnyside neighborhood around the shop.

"We don't ask for the crimes that are being made, but we also dealt with it, and we deal with it," Goodwill said.

Two years ago, nearly 500 people were killed in Houston. That's nearly double from the year before the pandemic, 2019.

"I have lost a lot of friends and loved ones due to crime," Goodwill said. "At some point in time, we do have to get it together."

Turner believes we are in that time. On Monday, he shared on social media that there are 57 fewer homicides than this time last year and 78 fewer than two years ago.

Declining homicide numbers are also appearing in ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker. Data shows homicides are down 13% over the past 12 months compared to 2022.

But, homicide rates are still above pre-pandemic figures. Right now, there are seven homicides a week, whereas four years ago, it was five.

Also, assault numbers are down compared to last year, but the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows there are 40 more assaults taking place in Houston than before the pandemic.

"I want to grab a hold of that momentum and make sure we finish strong through this year and carry it into next year," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. "I want those numbers to get back to pre-COVID."

Finner said putting more violent criminals behind bars, detectives clearing cases, and community members speaking up are helping to drop homicide numbers.

He also said a $10,000 bonus to new officers should make an impact soon.

"I think we have like 214 right now in the academy, give or take on those numbers, but that's to be commended because, in a few months, those individuals are going to be out on our streets," Finner explained.

These are efforts that neighbors, like Goodwill, want to hear so they can focus on the finish instead of hearing about the crime.

"It's good that it slowed down, but we've still got to keep pressing to get better as a community," Goodwill said.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.