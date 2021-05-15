COVID-19 vaccine

Houstonians who got vaccinated also rewarded with $50 gift card

Mayor Turner speaks at vaccination site created for Houstonians with disabilities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner along with other city leaders spent Saturday making sure another demographic of Houston residents had direct access to a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Mayor's Office advocates rights group for People with Disabilities set up a vaccination set and held a special event alongside the city of Houston's Health Department to encourage resident with disabilities, their care providers and those over 60 years old to get vaccinated.

Medical professionals were on site at the West Gray Multi-Services Center making sure those who wanted to be vaccinated were able to receive a dose.

Participants also had the chance to win incentives provided by the Mayor's office such as a $50 Walmart gift card.

"Why are we doing this? Because the virus is still present. The virus has not disappeared," Mayor Turner said. "What's making things better is the fact people are getting the vaccine."

Turner also spoke briefly about the mobile vaccination units that have been stationed outside of some nightclubs in the area, stating the goal is to make the shot more accessible.
