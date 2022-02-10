Houston fighter Derrick Lewis featured in co-main event of UFC 271

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When UFC returns to Houston Saturday night, the card will feature hometown flare.Houstonian Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis is part of the co-main event at UFC 271 to be held at Toyota Center. The No. 3 ranked heavyweight in UFC will take on No. 11 Tai Tuivasa as part of the main card."I try to make it seem like I'm not in Houston," Lewis explained during a one-on-one interview Wednesday with ABC13. "It's like I'm over here in Canada right now. Because if I make it feel like I'm in Houston - it won't even feel like it's fight week."Lewis, who calls himself a "brawler" more than a mixed martial artist, has more knockouts (13) than any other fighter in UFC history.UFC 271 features a main event of Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. Lewis fights in the co-main event on the main card - which will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View in English and Spanish.