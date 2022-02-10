Houston fighter Derrick Lewis featured in co-main event of UFC 271

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When UFC returns to Houston Saturday night, the card will feature hometown flare.
Houstonian Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis is part of the co-main event at UFC 271 to be held at Toyota Center. The No. 3 ranked heavyweight in UFC will take on No. 11 Tai Tuivasa as part of the main card.
"I try to make it seem like I'm not in Houston," Lewis explained during a one-on-one interview Wednesday with ABC13. "It's like I'm over here in Canada right now. Because if I make it feel like I'm in Houston - it won't even feel like it's fight week."
Lewis, who calls himself a "brawler" more than a mixed martial artist, has more knockouts (13) than any other fighter in UFC history.
UFC 271 features a main event of Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. Lewis fights in the co-main event on the main card - which will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View in English and Spanish.
