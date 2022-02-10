UFC

Houston fighter Derrick Lewis featured in co-main event of UFC 271

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston fighter Derrick Lewis featured in co-main event of UFC 271

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When UFC returns to Houston Saturday night, the card will feature hometown flare.

Houstonian Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis is part of the co-main event at UFC 271 to be held at Toyota Center. The No. 3 ranked heavyweight in UFC will take on No. 11 Tai Tuivasa as part of the main card.

"I try to make it seem like I'm not in Houston," Lewis explained during a one-on-one interview Wednesday with ABC13. "It's like I'm over here in Canada right now. Because if I make it feel like I'm in Houston - it won't even feel like it's fight week."

Lewis, who calls himself a "brawler" more than a mixed martial artist, has more knockouts (13) than any other fighter in UFC history.

UFC 271 features a main event of Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. Lewis fights in the co-main event on the main card - which will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View in English and Spanish.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonufceventssports
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UFC
A Weekend of Champions on ABC and ESPN
'No Layups' gets into championship mode with UH and UFC
UFC officially lands event in May at Houston's Toyota Center
UFC sets eyes on TX after all COVID-19 restrictions lifted
TOP STORIES
Child shot in road rage incident as family headed to grocery store
Deadly shooting near elementary school prompts lockdown, FBCSO says
Man injured in road rage shooting in north Houston, HPD says
Houston's women shelter relieved after budget passed with no cuts
13 Investigates new event task force turning blind eye to Astroworld
Crowded senate seat in Galveston County could pull Austin more right
Houston children getting caught in crossfire of violent crimes
Show More
13-year-old shot multiple times outside grocery store, HPD says
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Head of TX DMV resigns amid pressure to stop sale of fake license tags
Pct. 4 plans to reopen cases thrown out by Harris County judges
Houston launches Special Events Task Force after Astroworld tragedy
More TOP STORIES News