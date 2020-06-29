Traffic

Houston's traffic patterns are changing - again

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over the last few weeks, traffic has gradually picked up, but now, we're seeing the trend flatten.

Since the beginning of May, with businesses reopening, we've seen a gradual rebound in traffic, but now that growth is starting to level off.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers from Houston Transtar:
  • Week of May 16: Traffic 18.8% lower than the same week last year
  • Week of May 23: Traffic down 18.1% compared to the same week of last year
  • Week of May 30: Traffic 13.5% lower than the same week last year
  • Week of June 6: 14% percent drop year over year, a move in the opposite direction


The translation is, traffic is still down compared to regular summertime patterns, but we're no longer seeing much growth week over week.

RELATED: Traffic speeds still above average despite Texas reopening

Experts predict we won't see another jump in traffic until school gets back in session and people return to the workplace in large numbers.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO:
Greater traffic increase in afternoons compared to mornings during reopening
Texas drivers confess to reckless driving during shutdown
West Loop access ramp in front of Galleria reopens
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texastrafficdrivingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreaktraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Archbishop with Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has COVID-19
People crowd downtown club in wake of Gov. Abbott's orders
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Judge Lina Hidalgo in isolation after potential exposure
3 dead, 1 blinded after allegedly drinking hand sanitizer
Houston-area homeless population could increase in 2021
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
Show More
Fewer rain showers this week, but the dust will return
Chase Rice facing criticism after video shows packed TN concert
Little Caesars hands customer pizza with pepperoni swastika
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
What officials are doing to keep safe during runoff election
More TOP STORIES News