Houston's traffic patterns are changing - again

Week of May 16: Traffic 18.8% lower than the same week last year

Week of May 23: Traffic down 18.1% compared to the same week of last year

Week of May 30: Traffic 13.5% lower than the same week last year

Week of June 6: 14% percent drop year over year, a move in the opposite direction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over the last few weeks, traffic has gradually picked up, but now, we're seeing the trend flatten.Since the beginning of May, with businesses reopening, we've seen a gradual rebound in traffic, but now that growth is starting to level off.Here's a breakdown of the numbers from Houston Transtar:The translation is, traffic is still down compared to regular summertime patterns, but we're no longer seeing much growth week over week.Experts predict we won't see another jump in traffic until school gets back in session and people return to the workplace in large numbers.