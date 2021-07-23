road closure

Major closures impact Southwest Freeway, Fred Hartman Bridge this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't get stuck in weekend traffic! You'll want to avoid these weekend freeway closures and construction zones.

US-59/I-69 Southwest Freeway

Yep. Another closure along the interchange with West Loop 610 could mean big delays. This time, all northbound lanes are closed all weekend.

Traffic is being diverted onto the southbound lanes of the West Loop.

You can exit Chimney Rock and take Westpark or exit the Westpark Tollway to get around these closures.

610 West Loop feeder roads

While that big Southwest Freeway northbound closure has traffic stacked up, the I-610 West Loop feeder roads are also under construction. Closures along the northbound and southbound feeder roads from Westpark to Richmond are scheduled for this weekend. You can take Chimney Rock as your alternate route.

Highway 146 - Fred Hartman Bridge
The southbound lanes of Highway 146 scheduled to be closed all weekend long at the Fred Hartman Bridge as work continues in that area.

East Beltway 8

Two closures impact the East Beltway this weekend.

Northbound lanes of the Beltway are scheduled for nightly closures through Sunday from Genoa Red Bluff Road to Fairmont Parkway. You can take the feeder as your alternate route.

Road work along the northbound and southbound lanes will impact the East Beltway from I-10 to Highway 225 early Saturday. Closures are scheduled from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. The best alternate here is to take the 610 East Loop.

