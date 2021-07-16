You'll want to avoid these Houston traffic hotspots this weekend

Reminder that a total closure of the Fred Hartman Bridge will take place over the next few weekends. Get all the details at https://t.co/qRcasPCxup. For all TxDOT Houston District closures go to https://t.co/8X08wC7Tou. pic.twitter.com/BfioaCHtV5 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) July 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't get stuck in weekend traffic! You'll want to avoid these weekend freeway closures and construction zones.I-45 northbound at Broadway will have a total closure from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.To avoid the closure, drivers will have to exit at Broadway/Park Place, continue north on Frontage Road and take the next available entrance ramp.The northbound lanes on SH-146 at the Fred Hartman Bridge will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday.The lanes will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.Drivers can take SH-146 north to SH-225 west, then I-610 north to I-10 east to Baytown as a detour.On the I-610 West Loop northbound, three inside lanes will be closed from Bellaire Boulevard to Fournace Place on Saturday.The closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Also on the West Loop, the northbound feeder road will be closed between Westpark Drive and Richmond Avenue.The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.Drivers can take the I-69 northbound feeder road and U-turn just past Newcastle at the railroad crossing to the I-69 southbound feeder road. Drivers can then continue on the southbound feeder, which will transition to the I-610 northbound feeder.