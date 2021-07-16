road closure

You'll want to avoid these Houston traffic hotspots this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't get stuck in weekend traffic! You'll want to avoid these weekend freeway closures and construction zones.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

I-45 northbound at Broadway will have a total closure from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

To avoid the closure, drivers will have to exit at Broadway/Park Place, continue north on Frontage Road and take the next available entrance ramp.

SH-146

The northbound lanes on SH-146 at the Fred Hartman Bridge will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

The lanes will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers can take SH-146 north to SH-225 west, then I-610 north to I-10 east to Baytown as a detour.



I-610 West Loop

On the I-610 West Loop northbound, three inside lanes will be closed from Bellaire Boulevard to Fournace Place on Saturday.

The closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also on the West Loop, the northbound feeder road will be closed between Westpark Drive and Richmond Avenue.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can take the I-69 northbound feeder road and U-turn just past Newcastle at the railroad crossing to the I-69 southbound feeder road. Drivers can then continue on the southbound feeder, which will transition to the I-610 northbound feeder.

