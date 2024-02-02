GRIDLOCK ALERT: Drivers could see stand-still traffic as lane closures are expected this weekend

ABC13 has a gridlock alert for drivers on the I-45 North Freeway this weekend, but alternate routes are steadily available.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've got yet another Gridlock Alert, as closures around Houston could put a wrench in your weekend plans.

Starting with I-45 North Freeway:

The northbound connector ramp to the 610 North Loop will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers heading that way can take Fulton Street.

You can expect additional slow drive times near the North Loop.



There is an eastbound right lane closure and a westbound left lane closure heading from Fulton Street until Airline Drive.

As an alternate route, you can take Cavalcade Street.

