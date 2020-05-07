Traffic

Even the sheriff thinks speeders are 'out of control' around Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've hit the road recently as businesses reopen, you may have noticed people driving faster.

It's a problem across the country right now, and last week, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a request for drivers to "respect the speed limit and drive attentively," also saying that "traffic speeds seem to be out of control."



Houston Transtar data gives us a window into what a big difference the pandemic has made in traffic speeds.

The Southwest Freeway evening commute at the end of April last year moved at an average speed of 35 miles per hour. This year during the pandemic it averaged 60 miles per hour.

In the same way, on the I-10 Katy freeway, the evening drive from downtown Houston averaged 25 miles per hour, while in late April this year it averaged 64 miles per hour.

The data also shows the traffic volume is picking up again, which is all the more reason you can no longer drive like you're the only one on the road.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncoronavirusreopen texasfreewayspeedingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston to increase testing and contact tracing
2nd Harris Co. Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Outbound North Fwy at Airtex blocked by major crash
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
No jail time for violating COVID-19 orders, TX governor says
IRS: Stimulus checks sent to the deceased must be returned
Texas Attorney General told to stop meddling in salon court case
Show More
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
Man accused of 3 murders committed within an hour
Vintage aircraft flyover for Houston moved to Mother's Day
Experts dismiss US 'murder hornet' worry as hype
Sunny today, storms return to Houston Friday
More TOP STORIES News