Deadly crash on Highway 288 blocks 3 inbound lanes and exit ramp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your travels take you into downtown Houston from points like the South Beltway and Pearland, prepare to encounter a slow down Thursday afternoon.

Houston police are investigating a deadly crash on the northbound lanes of State Highway 288 near Old Spanish Trail that happened at 1:25 p.m.

Police did not immediately disclose what exactly took place. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Houston TranStar site stated that one vehicle was involved and three lanes were affected, including the right lane and two center lanes. Backups have also been reported from Holcombe all the way to Holly Hall and the South Loop.

It's not immediately known when the lanes will reopen to normal traffic.

A traffic camera pointed in the southbound direction of Highway 288 shows backups near a major crash on Aug. 18, 2022. Houston TranStar

