2 drivers die when out-of-control Ferrari crashes on Westheimer in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two drivers - one of them behind the wheel of a Ferrari - died Monday morning after a crash on Westheimer at Chimney Rock that left their vehicles unrecognizable.The eastbound lanes of Westheimer were closed between Chimney Rock and Yorktown as police investigated the deadly crash.Houston police told ABC13 the driver of the luxury sports car was speeding westbound on Westheimer when he struck the median and lost control.When the driver lost control, the Ferrari went into the eastbound lanes, hitting a black Hyundai Elantra.A 57-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The black car was seen flipped upside-down on the roadway in SkyEye video from above the scene.Police say the 44-year-old man driving the Ferrari was taken to the hospital, where he later died.HPD's vehicular crimes division is investigating the fatal accident.