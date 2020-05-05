Southwest Freeway to be completely shut down tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! If you're planning to drive on the Southwest Freeway tonight, plan ahead for this total shutdown.
Tonight, the northbound and southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway will be closed between Chimney Rock to Weslayan.
The closure starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Houston's TxDOT, traffic will be detoured onto I-610.
What the COVID-19 crisis has done to Houston's traffic
SW Freeway ramp to Loop 610 construction project opens early amid pandemic
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
