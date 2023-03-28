Heads up! Traffic was slow-moving on many nearby roads and freeways as crews worked to upright the truck. Drivers can take the I-610 Loop as an alternate route.

Overturned 18-wheeler blocks all outbound lanes on I-69 Southwest Freeway at SH-288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All outbound lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway at SH-288 are blocked as crews work to upright an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash was first verified at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday.

SkyEye flew over the scene where the heavy truck could be seen on its side beneath the underpass.

Traffic was slow-moving on many nearby roads and freeways as a result.

Drivers can take the I-610 Loop as an alternate route.

