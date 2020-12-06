1 dead in Southwest Freeway crash at Beechnut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Sunday in a major crash involving multiple vehicles in southwest Houston.It happened just before 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at Beechnut.It wasn't yet clear what led to the crash.Investigators with Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division were responding to the crash, along with medics and firefighters from the Houston Fire Department.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.