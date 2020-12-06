Traffic

1 dead in Southwest Freeway crash at Beechnut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Sunday in a major crash involving multiple vehicles in southwest Houston.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at Beechnut.

It wasn't yet clear what led to the crash.

Investigators with Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division were responding to the crash, along with medics and firefighters from the Houston Fire Department.

