5 car pileup blocks I-45 in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash on I-45 blocked most of the freeway Sunday morning near Richey Road.It happened around 6:41 a.m. and had the left lane and three center lanes closed, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.There was no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.