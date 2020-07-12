1 child dead in Montgomery County crash

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A child died Sunday morning when the SUV they were riding in left the roadway of I-45 and crashed into a guard rail and light pole, authorities said.It happened on the northbound side of the interstate between Highway 242 and FM 1488.The SUV was driven by the child's father, according to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety. Another child was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, DPS troopers said.The child's age wasn't available Sunday morning. There was also no word on whether the father and other child were injured.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.