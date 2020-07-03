Crash involving pedestrian forces Katy Freeway closure near West Loop 610

UPDATE: I-10 WB is about to be shut down at 610 West Loop for fatal accident. Detour to Memorial. All traffic forced onto the loop @abc13houston #kattraffic #ABC13 — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) July 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some of the westbound lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway were shut down Friday morning due to a crash involving a pedestrian.It happened around 5 a.m. near Silber Road.One person died at the scene, according to Houston police. There was no word on what exactly happened or how many vehicles were involved.The Katy Freeway crash was at least the second one in the area involving a fatality Friday morning.Houston police were also investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 6 at Memorial Drive. Power in that area was also impacted by the crash.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.