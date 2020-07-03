Traffic

Crash involving pedestrian forces Katy Freeway closure near West Loop 610

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some of the westbound lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway were shut down Friday morning due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 5 a.m. near Silber Road.

One person died at the scene, according to Houston police. There was no word on what exactly happened or how many vehicles were involved.



The Katy Freeway crash was at least the second one in the area involving a fatality Friday morning.

Houston police were also investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 6 at Memorial Drive. Power in that area was also impacted by the crash.

Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Greg Abbott issues statewide mask order
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Car slams into NE Houston hair salon
Teens lead deputies on 147 mph chase without licenses
Intruder shot and killed in Galveston home invasion
One more hazy day before changes arrive this weekend
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
Show More
What face masks work best?
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
3 men, 2 juveniles charged in brutal assault outside store
Man charged with shooting at teens after altercation over BLM
NFL to play Black anthem before Week 1 games: AP
More TOP STORIES News