Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocks Katy Freeway during morning rush hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Katy Freeway westbound near Blalock has reopened after a crash involving an 18-wheeler during the morning rush hour.SkyEye was over the scene where the 18-wheeler was sideways, blocking multiple lanes.There's no word on what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.