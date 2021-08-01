Traffic

Innocent driver killed in Southwest Freeway crash with DWI suspect

Fatal crash forces Southwest Freeway closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash forced the closure of the Southwest Freeway southbound lanes for several hours Sunday morning.

It happened south of Bissonnet Street some time around 4 a.m.

A black pickup truck was southbound on the freeway and crashed into a large light pole when it left the roadway, according to Houston police.

The impact of that crash sent the truck back into the main lanes of the freeway where another vehicle crashed into it, investigators said.

The driver in that vehicle was killed.

The pickup's driver was not seriously hurt and was believed to have been impaired, according to police.

Intoxication manslaughter charges were pending against the pickup driver.
__________________________________________________

