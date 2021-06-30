Houston traffic: Crash blocks I-45 North Freeway northbound near Rankin Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash in the northbound lanes of I-45 tied up traffic Wednesday morning in north Houston.It happened around 5:15 a.m. between Rankin Road and Airtex Drive.While it wasn't clear what led to the crash, traffic was slow getting through the area.To detour, drivers can exit Beltway 8 and take the Hardy Toll Road northbound.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.