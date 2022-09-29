Low-hanging power lines shutdown Highway 288 both ways at MacGregor, TxDOT says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A low-hanging power line has closed off the southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 288 at MacGregor, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, TxDot said crews were working to get the lines back to normal in order to reopen the highway.

Houston Transtar cameras showed traffic along the highway heavily backed up. According to a tweet from Drive 288, CenterPoint and the Houston Fire Department are on scene.

It's unclear how long it will take for crews to fix the low-hanging power line.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

