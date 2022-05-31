traffic accident

Multiple NB lanes of North Fwy blocked at Allen Pkwy after heavy truck crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some drivers along the North Freeway could find themselves in a traffic backup as crews are working to clear the scene of a hazmat spill at the Allen Parkway.

On Tuesday, TxDOT shared that the crash has shut down multiple northbound lanes of the freeway.

Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available. It's unclear how long it will take to clear the scene.



