Multiple NB lanes of North Fwy blocked at Allen Pkwy after heavy truck crash

I-45 North Freeway northbound at Allen Parkway multiple mainlanes are blocked due to heavy truck crash/ hazmat incident. TxDOT crews are on scene with @houstonpolice assisting with clean up and traffic control pic.twitter.com/IMU4OijfTd — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 31, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some drivers along the North Freeway could find themselves in a traffic backup as crews are working to clear the scene of a hazmat spill at the Allen Parkway.On Tuesday, TxDOT shared that the crash has shut down multiple northbound lanes of the freeway.Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available. It's unclear how long it will take to clear the scene.