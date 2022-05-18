traffic

Several lanes blocked after big rig hits bridge on I-10 East Freeway WB at Wayside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several lanes of I-10 East Freeway westbound at Wayside are blocked after a big rig hit the railroad bridge over the freeway on Tuesday night.

The crash was reported at 8:02 p.m. HPD confirmed to ABC13 that the big rig hit the bridge, but did not provide other details.

SkyEye launched Wednesday morning to give a view of the scene that showed two large spools sitting on the road, preparing to be loaded onto a flatbed trailer.

According to TxDOT, it could be a few hours before the spools are removed.

An alternate is Market Street.

