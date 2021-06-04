Eastex Freeway at Parker reopens after emergency closure of 3 outbound lanes

All mainlanes of I-69 Eastex northbound at Parker back open following emergency repair. pic.twitter.com/sNWH2uzH1n — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The three left lanes of the outbound Eastex Freeway have been reopened after crews finished emergency repairs on the roadway at Parker.TxDOT announced Friday afternoon that three left lanes of I-69 northbound at Parker had to be closed. State transportation officials said a hole in a bridge deck was the cause for the closure.According to officials, the repair required crews to cut out concrete surrounding damage before placing in new concrete.The nextwas postponed due to weather.