Eastex Freeway at Parker reopens after emergency closure of 3 outbound lanes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The three left lanes of the outbound Eastex Freeway have been reopened after crews finished emergency repairs on the roadway at Parker.



TxDOT announced Friday afternoon that three left lanes of I-69 northbound at Parker had to be closed. State transportation officials said a hole in a bridge deck was the cause for the closure.

According to officials, the repair required crews to cut out concrete surrounding damage before placing in new concrete.

The next potential traffic nightmare for the southwest part of the city was postponed due to weather.

