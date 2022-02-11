fatal crash

Innocent driver and passenger killed when speeding driver ran red light along 290 feeder, HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed when a driver ran a red light overnight in northwest Houston, police say.

According to officials, the only person who survived the crash is the man accused of causing it.

Houston police told ABC13 at the scene that a man driving a Silverado pickup truck was speeding and blew past the red light on the Highway 290 feeder road near Hollister and slammed into a sedan, who had the right of way.

A witness named Tyrque said that he saw the car flip over and roll at least four times. Tyrque said that he pulled over and ran to help, along with several others, but he knew it was too late.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

"Everybody came together. And we don't have that in the world. So when you got that right there you just, you can't just go home. You can't just go to sleep. I knew him right then, but I wanted to know who he was," Tyrque said.

The passenger in the pickup, a woman between 20 and 25 years old, was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

The driver accused of running the red light was hospitalized, but with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said he showed no signs of intoxication.

Officials also said that the man admitted to running the red light.

The case is being referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine what charges will be filed.

The names of the three people involved have not been released.

