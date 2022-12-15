Students OK after Alief ISD school bus and SUV collide at intersection

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An SUV and an Alief ISD school bus with students with special needs on board collided at an intersection early Friday morning.

SkyEye was over the area after the crash at about 6:30 a.m.

A black SUV at the scene was badly damaged.

According to the facts we have from authorities, the crash happened at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and the W. Sam Houston Tollway.

An Alief ISD spokesperson said that six students were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were OK after being checked out by paramedics at the scene.

The bus was on the way to Hastings High School, where the district said the students were examined again and back in class.

Police tell us a woman was detained at the scene for possible intoxication, but not arrested.

Authorities did not say what vehicle the woman was in.

No one at the scene was transported to the hospital.