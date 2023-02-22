Semi carrying van on I-10 hits Washington Avenue overpass, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A van was ripped apart when the semi-truck is was being carried on tried going under a bridge on Washington Ave., police said.

On Tuesday, Houston police shared the damage on Twitter, while also alerting drivers of the traffic.

The semi-truck with the van was considered "too tall" as it headed eastbound on I-10, hitting the overpass that's at Washington Avenue, police said. This had the Katy Freeway down to one lane, while crews worked on clearing the scene.

Police have not shared details of any injures.

