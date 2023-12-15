Total shutdown on Gulf Freeway outbound and a closure on Highway 290 to cause slowdowns this weekend

There are two closures this weekend: A total shutdown on the Gulf Freeway going outbound and a closure on Highway 290 going into downtown from Cypress.

There are two closures this weekend: A total shutdown on the Gulf Freeway going outbound and a closure on Highway 290 going into downtown from Cypress.

There are two closures this weekend: A total shutdown on the Gulf Freeway going outbound and a closure on Highway 290 going into downtown from Cypress.

There are two closures this weekend: A total shutdown on the Gulf Freeway going outbound and a closure on Highway 290 going into downtown from Cypress.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're doing some holiday shopping at Baybrook Mall or heading into downtown from Cypress, there is a gridlock alert.

The outbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Woodridge will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday, so shoppers heading to Baybrook should expect slowdowns.

Drivers are urged to take Telephone or Woodridge instead. The outbound lanes should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Then, if you're headed into downtown from Cypress, the inbound lanes of Highway 290 from Spring Cypress to Skinner will be shut down. Hempstead Road is the alternate.

The closure will take place at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen for Monday morning's rush.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!