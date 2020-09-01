18-wheeler carrying loads of juice topples over

I-69 Eastex NB ramp to I-10 WB is closed due to heavy truck crash. https://t.co/ri5XkiA6Kn — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler carrying loads of juice is blocking traffic near downtown.Drivers are being asked to take a detour as crews work to clean up the accident. It's currently blocking the I-69 Eastex Northbound ramp to I-10 Westbound.