Houston celebrates Westbury track coach's career after 49 years of transformative coaching

Coach Blanks is in the final leg of his legendary career after coaching track in the Houston area for 49 years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What can you say about someone who means so much to so many?

"It's been a journey, it's been a beautiful journey," retiring head Westbury Track Coach, Andrew Blanks, said.

"I walk away satisfied that I made a difference from the first group I've ever coached till now," Blanks said. "Those still living, still hear from me, and they will continue to hear from me because I made a promise to them and I will keep to it. I will never let them go because they are a part of my life and without them, I wouldn't be anything.

His former athletes have gone on to reach massive achievements in the track and field world. The last four 6A state champion track teams have all been coached by a former Coach Blanks athlete. In 2004, Westbury's Bennie Brazell and Bayano Kamani made the final in the 400m hurdles in the Athens Olympics, which made Blanks the first to coach two Olympians who ran in the same event.

"Seeing the kids I've seen, the young men and women have developed into great mothers and fathers and parents and educators, it's been great," Blanks said.

Former athletes like Remon Smith, a former Johnston Middle School student who has known Coach Blanks since he was twelve years old, still use the skills Blanks taught them years ago.

"He taught me a work ethic in middle school that, to this day, I employ as a father, husband, and coach, and I can't express enough the love I have for [ Coach Blanks ] as a mentor and father figure," Smith said.

Chad Jones was head coach at Stafford when the Spartans won the 4A state track championship in 2016. In a statement to Blanks, Jones said, "I appreciate your mentorship and leadership. You've done a lot for people in track and field in the Houston area."

"You put in so much work, you helped kids get to so many levels," Bennie Brazell, an Olympian and LSU assistant track coach, said to Blanks. "I want to thank you personally for everything you've done for me."

Twins Shelton and Elton Ervin played basketball at Westbury. Coach Blanks told his brother to keep an eye on them, and eventually got them to run track; a move that changed their lives, forever.

Shelton is the head track coach at Summer Creek where the Bulldogs won the state 6A state meet in 2013, 2021, and 2022.

"One of the greatest hurdler coaches of our generation," Ervin said in a message to Blanks. "With all the hurdle coaches you've influenced and coached. Thank you for your time at TSU as an athlete and coach."

Coach Blanks plans to work track meets as a US Track and Field official and announcer. His contributions at Westbury and the Houston area track and field community will be felt for many years.

"We're happy you have your retirement, but sad with what the community will miss," 9-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis said in a message to Blanks. "You are going to be missed because so many people over so many years you've affected, the things you've done, the people you've helped, and also the legacy you left. So congratulations. Enjoy your time off and make sure you travel a little bit. You deserve it."

NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan is a Westbury graduate and saw the influence Coach Blanks had on the kids and the community.

"Thank you for all you've done for Westbury High School, but more so for the students and athletes that passed through there," Strahan said to Blanks. "You've watched over, taken care of, and pushed to be the best. I just wanted to thank you and wish you a Happy Retirement. Enjoy every second of it because you more than deserve it."