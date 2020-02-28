Traffic

You could be paying up to $8 on the HOV lanes soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Single drivers will soon pay higher tolls to ride on the HOV and HOT Express Lanes during rush hour, and some drivers riding for free in the HOV will be required to carry more passengers.

The METRO Board voted to approve the policy change Thursday morning. The Federal Transit Administration requires these specialized lanes to maintain a speed of 45 miles per hour, but METRO has struggled with longer travel times and slower speeds. METRO says the changes are designed to improve those travel times as well as Park & Ride service reliability. METRO also says the agency does not earn revenue from the tolls.

Here are the changes and increases in pricing, which will begin this year on June 1st.

I-45 North

  • HOV 3+ 7-8 a.m. and 5-6 p.m.
  • HOV 2+ all other times


Single Occupancy Toll:

  • A.M. 6 - 6:30 a.m. $8.
  • P.M. 4 - 4:30 p.m. $8


I-45 Gulf

  • HOV 3+ 7 - 8 a.m. and 5 - 6 p.m
  • HOV 2+ all other times
  • PM HOV only 4:30 - 6 p.m.


Single Occupancy Toll:

A.M.

  • 5 - 6 a.m. $2.50
  • 6 - 6:30 a.m. $8


P.M.

  • 3-4 p.m. $2.50
  • 4 - 4:30 p.m. $8


US-59 Eastex

  • HOV 2+ A.M. and P.M.
  • P.M. HOV only 4:30 - 6 p.m.


Single Occupancy Toll:

A.M.

  • 5 - 6 a.m. $2.50


P.M.

  • 3 - 4 p.m. $2.50
  • 4 - 4:30 p.m. $4.50


US-59 Southwest

  • HOV 3+ 7 - 8 a.m. and 5 - 6 p.m.
  • HOV 2+ all other times


Single Occupancy Toll:

A.M.

  • 5 - 6 a.m. $2.50
  • 6 - 6:30 a.m. $8


P.M.

  • 3 - 4 p.m. $2.50
  • 4 - 4:30 p.m. $8


US-290 Northwest

  • HOV 3+ 7-8 a.m. and 5-6 p.m.
  • HOV 2+ all other times


Single Occupancy Toll:

A.M.

  • 6 - 6:30 a.m. $8


P.M.

  • 4 - 4:30 p.m. $8


