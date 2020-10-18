Houston Texans

Houston Texans face undefeated Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 6

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans look to add another win to the record Sunday as the team visits the undefeated Tennessee Titans.

Romeo Crennel replaced Bill O'Brien as Texans coach and the team promptly won for the first time last Sunday. That was against a weak Jacksonville Jaguars team.

RELATED: Romeo Crennel brings wealth of experience as Texans' interim head coach

Houston played much better in the first game under Crennel, a former defensive coordinator. They entered last week's game allowing an NFL-worst 181.8 yards a game, but limited the Jaguars to 75.

The Titans, despite their COVID-19 issues in recent weeks, are a much more formidable foe.

Look for Derrick Henry toting the ball - often. He ranks third in the NFL with 376 yards rushing and ran for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the previous meeting with Houston.

The Texans got their first takeaways last week on two fumbles. They are the only team in the NFL without an interception.

The Texans and Titans are set to kick off at noon CDT.

RELATED: Watson tosses 3 TDs as Texans get 1st win, 30-14 over Jags

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

