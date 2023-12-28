CJ Stroud returns to Texans practice but remains in concussion protocol

C.J. Stroud returned to practice, but it's still unclear if he'll play with the Texans against Tennessee as he's still in the concussion protocol.

C.J. Stroud returned to practice, but it's still unclear if he'll play with the Texans against Tennessee as he's still in the concussion protocol.

C.J. Stroud returned to practice, but it's still unclear if he'll play with the Texans against Tennessee as he's still in the concussion protocol.

C.J. Stroud returned to practice, but it's still unclear if he'll play with the Texans against Tennessee as he's still in the concussion protocol.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday provided a rare opportunity for fans to be excited about their star quarterback being limited in practice.

For the first time since suffering a concussion 17 days ago, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. However, the star rookie remains in the concussion protocol, and his status for Sunday's game against Tennessee is uncertain.

"He's in stage four of the concussion protocol, still has one more phase," Coach DeMeco Ryans said after Wednesday's workout.

Stroud has missed the past two games after sustaining a concussion in a Dec. 10 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

"It's encouraging to have C.J. back out at practice (Wednesday), it's encouraging to see him," Ryans said. "I think it just lifts everybody's spirits to see him back doing well. He's still progressing in the right direction, so (I'm) happy about that."

"Nobody wants to miss playing time - especially due to injury," Texans receiver Nico Collins said about C.J. being back at practice. "He knows what's at stake right now and knows what we need. We need to pick up where we left off, and focus on Tennessee this week - because it's a big one."

The Texans (8-7) remain in contention for both the AFC South title and a wild-card playoff spot, but a loss Sunday would drop their chances to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019 to just 13%.

Veteran Case Keenum has started the past two games with Stroud out. He threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help Houston to a 19-16 overtime win against the Titans two weeks ago but struggled in a loss to Cleveland last week, throwing for just 62 yards and tossing two interceptions.

Davis Mills, the team's starter for most of the past two seasons, played a couple of snaps early against the Browns but took over for good after Keenum's second interception late in the third quarter. He threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns late, but it wasn't nearly enough, as the Texans lost 36-22.

If Stroud can return Sunday, it will be a big boost to the Texans. The second overall pick is the biggest reason for Houston's improvement this season, and he has thrown for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.