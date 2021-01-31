Deshaun Watson removes all Houston Texans reference from social media

On Twitter and Instagram, Watson's profile picture used to be of him in his Texans uniform, wearing a helmet and throwing up the Houston hand gesture for the sign of the horns. His cover photo on his Twitter profile was a similar photo, but other team members could be seen practicing in the background.
Now, both his Twitter and Instagram profile picture, as well as his Twitter cover photo, have been changed.
Many fans claimed that Watson was sending cryptic messages lately, referring to the rap lyrics he posts frequently on social media as captions for his photos.
Rumors of Watson wanting to leave the Texans have been circulating for a while now, and ESPN reported on Thursday that he had requested a trade weeks ago.
When asked about Deshaun's future with the Texans, recently-minted general manager Nick Caserio said the team has "zero interest" to see their starting QB leave.
Newly appointed head coach David Culley also admitted the reason he's with the Texans is that Watson would be his QB.
Even Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke on the matter, tweeting he hopes things won't change regarding Watson's role in the city.
Could it be too late to persuade Watson to stay?
Watson unhappy with Texans for a while
Earlier this month, league sources told ESPN that Watson had offered his input on potential general manager candidates, but the Texans neither considered nor consulted with those endorsed by their franchise quarterback.
The team ended up hiring former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio.
On top of that, they didn't inform Watson of the Caserio hire, which he found out about on social media, sources said.
The problems also extended to the Texans search for a head coach.
While the Texans completed interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Baltimore assistant head coach/receivers coach David Culley last week, the Texans' decision not to initially request to interview Bieniemy further upset Watson, Sports Illustrated reported.
Even before this, though, unhappiness may have been brewing.
Last offseason, Houston didn't let Watson know that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be traded, which led to some disappointment. Now that it has happened again, Watson is said to be infinitely more bothered, sources told ESPN.
What could happen next?
As it stands now, Watson is under contract with the organization after signing a four-year, $156 million extension.
If the Texans choose not to trade Watson, he could opt to not report to mandatory team activities or training camp, but at a cost.
Houston can fine Watson $95,877 for missing minicamp and can fine him $50,000 per day for each day of training camp missed, plus one week's salary -- $620,000 -- for each preseason game missed.
In the unlikely scenario that Watson chooses to retire, the Texans can collect $21.6 million.
ESPN contributed to this report.