Houston Texans fans can trade in select former player jerseys for 44% off new jersey!

Jerseys can be exchanged until Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans fans have a little more to celebrate than just the first win of the season.

Starting on Monday, the Houston Texans are giving fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team's bye week.

There is a catch, though. The player had to be originally acquired during the 2017 through 2021 seasons and no longer be on the Texans' roster.

That includes Justin Reid, Kyle Fuller, Keke Coutee, Tyrann Mathieu and Deshaun Watson.

Fans will be able to exchange a Game, Limited or Elite jersey to receive the discount. They may also choose to exchange a Limited or Elite jersey for a Game jersey.

For more information, including accepted player jerseys, directions to the Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium and frequently asked questions, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/JerseyExchange.