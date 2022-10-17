Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive

Texans' great Andre Johnson complained about Jack Easterby, saying that once he walked into the building, nothing good happened.

Texans' great Andre Johnson once complained about Jack Easterby, saying that once he walked into the building, nothing good happened.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans didn't play football on Sunday due to a bye week, but their front office was still busy making moves as a significant shakeup was announced Monday in the firing of executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, sources told ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Easterby was out.

Houston hired Easterby in 2019 and as Schefter notes, he had a major voice in the organization, something that may have been to the chagrin of players.

In January 2021, fan and team favorite Andre Johnson said that "Since (executive vice president of football operations) Jack Easterby has walk (sic) into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can't seem to see what's going on."

Johnson, a retired Texans wide receiver who spent 12 years of his career in Houston, was responding at the time to Deshaun Watson's desire at the time to be traded.

Johnson criticized Easterby, a key front office executive who had drawn scrutiny in both the media and the Texans' fan base, adding that the Texans are an organization known for wasting players' careers.

Johnson never saw postseason success with the team and endured playing under four different head coaches.

Easterby was promoted to executive vice president of football operations in January 2020, a time when Bill O'Brien was still calling the plays and added general manager to his coaching responsibilities.

McNair gave Easterby responsibility over personnel after O'Brien was fired, but he said Easterby would not be named general manager going forward.

According to ESPN, Easterby's new role was unprecedented considering he previously served as a chaplain in the league.

He entered the NFL in 2011 after working a character coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks. During that time, he also worked with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was then hired by the New England Patriots as their character coach during a time when Aaron Hernandez was arrested and charged with murder.

According to Romeo Crennel, who would also later go on to join the Texans, it was there in New England where Easterby grew from being team chaplain to learning more about NFL team operations, earning a positive reputation.

Easterby was hired as the team's executive vice president of team development in April 2019, becoming O'Brien's right-hand man.

After his promotion, Easterby became the Texans' highest-ranking front-office person in terms of title in the organization.

But his rise to power may not have set well with everyone.

In a December 2020 report by Sport Illustrated, the outlet said that it spoke to dozens of people, including some in the Texans organization, who provided detailed accounts of how Easterby allegedly undermined other executives and decision makers, advocated for trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, another sore sport for Texans fans, and fostered a culture of distrust in the Texans franchise, among other things.

ESPN contributed to this report.