Texans legend Andre Johnson to Deshaun Watson: I would stand my ground against team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Andre Johnson owns Houston Texans franchise records in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He also is the first inductee of the team's Ring of Honor.But No. 80 is not a fan of the team's latest dealings with its franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.The retired wide receiver tweeted advice to the QB on Tuesday, telling the 25-year-old to maintain his position and seek a trade, as Watson has reportedly requested."If I'm [Deshaun Watson] I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players' careers," Johnson tweeted, taking a jab at the team he's caught passes for during a 12-year stint of his career.Johnson continued, criticizing a key front office executive who has drawn scrutiny in both the media and the Texans' fan base."Since (executive vice president of football operations) Jack Easterby has walk (sic) into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can't seem to see what's going on," Johnson said.The tweet closes, "Pathetic!!!"Johnson was selected to six Pro Bowls and named to two NFL All-Pro teams, but never got close to postseason success in Houston. In addition, he has played under four different head coaches over the course of his time with the Texans.Over the weekend, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Watson is still angry about the Texans' "insensitivity to social justices, including hiring practices," alluding to the team failing to interview top head coaching candidate Eric Bienemy, an offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs.Mortensen went on to report that Watson could be considering waiving his no-trade clause included in his $156 million contract to play with the Miami Dolphins.Texans chairman Cal McNair said he and new general manager Nick Caserio would meet once Watson returned from his vacation.