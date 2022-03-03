WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
13 Unsolved
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
ABC13 Originals
Equity Report
Our America
Town Halls
Station Info
Contact Us
ABC13 News Team
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit A News Tip
ABC13 Shop
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
TV Listings
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Community & Events
Watch Celebrating Andres: The Houston Symphony Special
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Watch The Houston Symphony Special
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
community & events
abc13 presents
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in SW Houston, police say
Deputy describes scene 8-year-old's skeletal remains were found in
Harris Co. released final primary voting results overnight
Man found in water at ship channel after reports of shots fired
Weather changes in store as we head into the weekend
Coach accused of improper relationship with student, Katy ISD says
Virtual job fair features ways women can land a new career
Show More
Felony bond debate factored in defeat of incumbent Harris Co. judges
Fmr. UFC champion charged with shooting at molestation suspect
Suspect shot to death by 13-year veteran in SW Houston, HPD says
Russian forces enter city that has Europe's largest nuclear plant
Discovery Green outdoor roller rink returns for 5 weeks
More TOP STORIES News