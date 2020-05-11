Houston CultureMap

Houston's famous Starbucks at 'the end of the universe' flames out

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's most famous Starbucks locations appears to have served its last latte. The windows have been papered over and the signage has been removed from the coffee shop at 2029 W. Gray St., which is usually a sign that a business has shuttered.

Of course, coffee fans won't have to go far to get their Frappuccino fix. The Starbucks across the street at 2050 W. Gray St. remains open - and had a lengthy line at its drive-thru Friday.

A representative for Weingarten Realty, owner of the River Oaks Shopping Center, responded to CultureMap's request for comment about the closure with the following statement: "The Starbucks at 2029 W Gray has closed. The closing was planned prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot announce a new tenant at this time."

That Houston was home to a Starbucks across the street from another Starbucks inspired comedian Lewis Black's epic rant about having found the end of the universe.

To watch Lewis Black's hilarious take on the River Oaks Starbucks location and to read the rest of the story, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.
