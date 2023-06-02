Man accused of stalking woman he had a relationship with sentenced to 35 years in prison

Derek W. Brown was convicted of repeatedly stalking and harassing the woman and her family for more than a decade, since 2011.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man accused of stalking a woman for several years is now set to spend more than three decades behind bars.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that 48-year-old Derek W. Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison for repeatedly stalking and harassing a woman he had a relationship with in the past.

The DA's office said Brown had harassed and threatened the woman and her family for more than a decade. The victim had filed multiple protective orders and criminal charges of stalking against him starting in 2011.

In 2014, he was convicted in the first stalking case and sentenced to five years.

Just days after his release in 2019, Brown allegedly started stalking the woman again.

A district attorney assigned to the DA's mental health division said experts testified that the victim's life was in danger as long as Brown was on the street.

Brown was convicted after a two-day bench trial in March, and on Wednesday, the trial continued with witnesses testifying before the judge handed down his sentence.

