Pets & Animals

Hurricane-torn animal shelters getting 500-lb. pet food donation

By
LAKE CHARLES, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA stepped in once again to help animal shelters in Louisiana that were severely damaged by Hurricane Laura.

A team left for Lake Charles on Thursday morning to distribute 500 pounds of pet food, donated by Hill's Pet Nutrition. They also planned to do a rescue transport of 36 cats and dogs from animal shelters in the region.

"Fortunately, we dodged a bullet so we had resources ready. We had teams ready to rescue animals," said Adam Reynolds, the chief cruelty investigator at Houston SPCA.

The Houston team had previously brought back 90 animals last week from storm ravaged Louisiana.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Houston SPCA takes in 90 animals from a Lake Charles shelter after Hurricane Laura aftermath

Houston SPCA evacuates hundreds of animals before Laura's landfall

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianaspcafoodpetshouston spcaanimalshurricane lauradonations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing man last seen driving on I-45 near The Woodlands
That time Deborah Wrigley helped catch a bank robber
Fauci on sending ill college students home: 'The worst thing you can do'
A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some
Group plans to build 10,000-acre park in Galveston Bay
HFD saves construction workers dangling from high rise platform
COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1? Houston's working on it
Show More
Trump aims to defund Democratic-run cities
Get answers to your questions about voting in the 2020 election
Some jobs open in Cypress pay more than $45 per hour
Deborah Wrigley signing off after 42 years at ABC13
Family helps mom in rehab and newborn have second chance at life
More TOP STORIES News