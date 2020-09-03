LAKE CHARLES, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA stepped in once again to help animal shelters in Louisiana that were severely damaged by Hurricane Laura.
A team left for Lake Charles on Thursday morning to distribute 500 pounds of pet food, donated by Hill's Pet Nutrition. They also planned to do a rescue transport of 36 cats and dogs from animal shelters in the region.
"Fortunately, we dodged a bullet so we had resources ready. We had teams ready to rescue animals," said Adam Reynolds, the chief cruelty investigator at Houston SPCA.
The Houston team had previously brought back 90 animals last week from storm ravaged Louisiana.
SEE RELATED STORIES:
Houston SPCA takes in 90 animals from a Lake Charles shelter after Hurricane Laura aftermath
Houston SPCA evacuates hundreds of animals before Laura's landfall
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Hurricane-torn animal shelters getting 500-lb. pet food donation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More